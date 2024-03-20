Grey Street Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Grey Street Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,682,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,045,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

