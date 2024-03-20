Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,482. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average of $180.95.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

