Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RXST. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 108.6% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 176,451 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 359,295 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in RxSight by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,761.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,075 shares of company stock worth $12,307,972. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RxSight Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RXST traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 225,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,835. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. Equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

RxSight Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

