Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,978 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,542 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $21,521,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,073,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $606.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

