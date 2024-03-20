Grey Street Capital LLC Takes $208,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.11. 7,001,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

