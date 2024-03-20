Grey Street Capital LLC Takes $7.48 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,529 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000. Adobe accounts for about 3.6% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $519.14. 3,809,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $582.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

