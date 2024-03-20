Grin One Day Volume Tops $265,383.54 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $265,383.54 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,080.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.06 or 0.00582165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00127453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00216035 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00117152 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

