Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.69. 583,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,123,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

