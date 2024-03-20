Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.41)-(0.37) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $576-581 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.03 million. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.56-3.00 EPS.

GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 1,652,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,942. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 82.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

