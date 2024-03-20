Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 431 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.00. 1,632,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,518. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.17 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

