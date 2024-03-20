Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,764. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.18 and a 52-week high of $229.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.