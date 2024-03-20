Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $180,823,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,210.76. 18,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,127.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $990.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $689.66 and a 12-month high of $1,213.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

