Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $510,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $188,566,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.19. 1,920,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,461,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.24, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

