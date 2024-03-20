Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $6.74 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $154.14. The stock had a trading volume of 234,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $154.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.80.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

