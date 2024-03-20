Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.36. 365,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,448. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

