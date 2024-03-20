Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,574,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,066.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,138.88. 36,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,292. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,145.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,047.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $980.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

