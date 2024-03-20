Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.96. 313,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,634. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.