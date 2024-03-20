Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,754 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,484 shares of company stock valued at $111,121,141. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.45. The company had a trading volume of 66,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,643. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.64. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

