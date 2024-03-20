Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,673 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Waste Management stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day moving average of $176.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

