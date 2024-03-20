GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.49 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $36.49 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001295 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

