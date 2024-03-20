Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PTC by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,638,000 after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

PTC Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $186.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.12. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $188.75.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.