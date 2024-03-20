Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Shares of 3,405 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $5,576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director George J. Morrow sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $5,576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,055 shares of company stock worth $50,433,173. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.2 %

NBIX opened at $140.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.17. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

