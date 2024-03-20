Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $500,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $102,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $102,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

