Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $566,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,509 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,892 shares of company stock worth $10,017,641. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.1 %

TOL opened at $121.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $124.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

