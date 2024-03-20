Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $574,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
FactSet Research Systems Price Performance
NYSE:FDS opened at $481.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.71. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $487.79.
FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
