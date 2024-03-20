Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $530,000 Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

