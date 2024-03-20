Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Graco
In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
Graco Price Performance
Shares of Graco stock opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $94.57.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Graco Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.
Graco Company Profile
Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.
