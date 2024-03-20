Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,092,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,499,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,944,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE stock opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -181.74 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

