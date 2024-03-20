Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases Shares of 23,898 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 104.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in News in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

