Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases Shares of 5,089 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after buying an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.89. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

