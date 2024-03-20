Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 105,875 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,875 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Equitable were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $352,105.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,031 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,938 shares of company stock worth $8,400,472 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

