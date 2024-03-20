Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 35,701 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,701 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 111,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 435.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 531,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 128.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $1,979,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

