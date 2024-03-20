Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes $550,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $82.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.