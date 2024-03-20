Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

