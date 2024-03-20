Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 234,941 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

