Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 15,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

HE stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.54. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

