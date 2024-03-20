Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $19.14 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $134.75 million, a P/E ratio of 145.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 516.95%.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,200 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,200 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,500 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,400 shares of company stock worth $426,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

