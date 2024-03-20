HC Wainwright Comments on scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.08. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.40.
scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.
