HC Wainwright Comments on scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.08. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 512,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

