HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

