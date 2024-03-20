Head-To-Head Comparison: Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) vs. CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Citizens Bancshares and CB Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CB Financial Services 0 3 0 0 2.00

CB Financial Services has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CB Financial Services pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CB Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A CB Financial Services 26.15% 10.26% 0.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and CB Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CB Financial Services $42.36 million 2.62 $22.55 million $4.37 4.94

CB Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Summary

CB Financial Services beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans. The company also offers investment accounts and certificate of deposit account registry services. In addition, it provides merchant services, which include point of sale terminal, credit and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking, as well as check reorder services. Citizens Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

