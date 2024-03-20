Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Featured Articles

