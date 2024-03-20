Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heartland BancCorp

About Heartland BancCorp

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.