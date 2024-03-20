Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.64 billion and approximately $98.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00085123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,699,675,941 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,699,675,940.98328 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10199915 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $131,404,823.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

