Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:HLXB) Quiet Period Set To End on March 20th

Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:HLXB – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 20th. Helix Acquisition Corp. II had issued 16,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Helix Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HLXB opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Helix Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

About Helix Acquisition Corp. II

Helix Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Helix Acquisition Corp. II is based in BOSTON.

