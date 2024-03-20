Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $210.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.93. The stock had a trading volume of 229,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,870. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $210.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.22 and a 200-day moving average of $174.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

