Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 714,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,619,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,045 shares of company stock worth $4,645,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

