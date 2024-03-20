Hims & Hers Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,697 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 93% compared to the average volume of 5,537 call options.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $155,882.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,910.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $155,882.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,045 shares of company stock worth $4,645,712. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 2,961,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

