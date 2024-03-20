Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

HON traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.04. 1,162,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,345. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.48.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

