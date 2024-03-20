Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $186.85 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $186.85 million and $12.96 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $12.63 or 0.00019839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00064782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,793,650 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.