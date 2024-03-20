Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.00

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.18), with a volume of 41989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.50 ($2.16).
Hostelworld Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of £211.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,442.86 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
